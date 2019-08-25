Broncos' Kevin Hogan: Posts 83 total yards
Hogan started Saturday's 10-6 preseason loss to the Rams, completing eight of 12 attempts for 69 yards and rushing four times for 14 yards while playing the first three series.
The third-year signal-caller did well during his starting stint, though it's worth noting the Rams did not treat the contest as any sort of dress rehearsal. In fact, Los Angeles sat its first-team defense, but Hogan was able to lead an 11-play, 63-yard march that culminated in a field goal on his last possession of the game. Coach Vic Fangio has stated Brett Rypien is competing with Hogan for the No. 2 quarterback job to open the season with Drew Lock (thumb) sidelined, and Hogan appears to have turned in a more productive performance Saturday on a yards-per-attempt basis while also flashing his signature mobility.
