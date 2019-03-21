Hogan is re-signing with the Broncos, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Hogan was allowed to hit free agency after Denver declined to extend him a contract tender, but he's nonetheless returning to the team that claimed him off waivers from Washington last September. He'll compete with Garrett Grayson and possibly a draft pick for the No. 2 role behind Joe Flacco.

