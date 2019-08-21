With Drew Lock (thumb) on the mend, Hogan figures to start the season as Denver's backup quarterback, Michael Spencer of CBS 4 Denver reports.

While some reports have predicted that Lock's thumb injury, suffered in the final moments of the first half in Monday's preseason contest, will likely extend into the regular season, head coach Vic Fangio declined to provide a timeframe at practice on Monday. Hogan has mostly garnered negative reviews this offseason and managed to complete just five of 15 passes for 40 yards and an interception in relief Monday before breaking off a nifty 24-yard touchdown run. There will be plenty of speculation connecting offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello with his former pupil Nick Mullens, but it seems unlikely that Denver will use draft capital for what would, at most, be a few weeks of backup quarterbacking. What is more likely is that, if Lock is unable to suit up Week 1, Denver keeps Hogan around until the rookie is ready. In the meantime, expect Hogan to take most of the snaps during the final two preseason games along with undrafted rookie Brett Rypien as the team is likely looking to protect starter Joe Flacco.