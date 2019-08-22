Hogan will start under center during Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Hogan's chances of earning a 53-man roster spot improved with Drew Lock (thumb) recovering from a thumb sprain. Lock will skip the beginning of the regular season, leaving Hogan and Brett Rypien to vie for the backup job to open 2019. Hogan's start Thursday is likely another indicator that he's in the lead for that role.