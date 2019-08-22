Broncos' Kevin Hogan: Starting Saturday versus Rams
Hogan will start under center during Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Hogan's chances of earning a 53-man roster spot improved with Drew Lock (thumb) recovering from a thumb sprain. Lock will skip the beginning of the regular season, leaving Hogan and Brett Rypien to vie for the backup job to open 2019. Hogan's start Thursday is likely another indicator that he's in the lead for that role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...