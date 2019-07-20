Hogan, even with clean pockets, was scattershot during practice Saturday, Andrew Mason of the team's official site reports.

Mason's comments come after several other reports of Hogan's penchant for interceptions during the first two days of camp. The journeyman came in and provided some stability to the backup quarterback position during a time of turmoil last season. He now appears to be the odd man out with the Broncos investing a second-round pick in Drew Lock and six-figure undrafted free agent signing bonus to Brett Rypien. Hogan could be feeling the pressure as he likely prepares to be auditioning for other teams this preseason.