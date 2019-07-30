Hogan will start the preseason opener against Atlanta Thursday, Zac Stevens of BSN Denver reports.

By most accounts, Hogan has struggled this offseason but he still offers the most stable option behind Joe Flacco with a pair of rookies behind him. Those rookies -- for whom Denver invested a second-round pick and six-figure free agent signing bonus -- are both still more likely to be with the team in September than Hogan, but the Stanford product will get the first crack and changing the narrative Thursday.

