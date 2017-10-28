Snyder was signed to the Broncos' 53-man roster Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Snyder was on the team's practice squad and takes the roster spot of receiver Hunter Sharp. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a depth linebacker against the Chiefs on Monday, with starter Todd Davis (ankle) listed as questionable after not practicing this week.

