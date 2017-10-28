Broncos' Kevin Snyder: Promoted from practice squad
Snyder was signed to the Broncos' 53-man roster Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Snyder was on the team's practice squad and takes the roster spot of receiver Hunter Sharp. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a depth linebacker against the Chiefs on Monday, with starter Todd Davis (ankle) listed as questionable after not practicing this week.
More News
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 8 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 8, as well as some DFS suggestions on...
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...