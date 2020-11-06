Toliver was promoted to the Broncos' active roster Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The Broncos add depth to the secondary ahead of a Week 9 road trip to take on Atlanta's high-octane passing attack. Toliver, who played for coach Vic Fangio during his final year as Bears defensive coordinator in 2018, was elevated to the game-day roster ahead of Denver's Week 3 matchup against Tampa Bay, though he ultimately did not see any snaps during the contest. The 24-year-old has 27 career appearances to his name, along with two starts.