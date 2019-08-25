Muhammad (undisclosed) rushed 10 times for 30 yards and brought in both of his targets for 15 yards in the Broncos' 10-6 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday.

Muhammad is battling for a reserve running back role with veteran Theo Riddick (shoulder) projected to miss the first several weeks of the regular season. He made a decent case for himself Saturday, with primary competition Devontae Jackson logging just four carries for 11 yards and two receptions for three yards. The fact Muhammad paced the Broncos backfield in carries was a good sign, although his inefficiency with those opportunities was a blemish on his night. Muhammad will have one more chance to make his case when the Broncos close out the preseason against the Cardinals next Thursday.