Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Garners 45 total yards in loss
Muhammad (undisclosed) rushed 10 times for 30 yards and brought in both of his targets for 15 yards in the Broncos' 10-6 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday.
Muhammad is battling for a reserve running back role with veteran Theo Riddick (shoulder) projected to miss the first several weeks of the regular season. He made a decent case for himself Saturday, with primary competition Devontae Jackson logging just four carries for 11 yards and two receptions for three yards. The fact Muhammad paced the Broncos backfield in carries was a good sign, although his inefficiency with those opportunities was a blemish on his night. Muhammad will have one more chance to make his case when the Broncos close out the preseason against the Cardinals next Thursday.
More News
-
Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Not practicing•
-
Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Takes step back in Seattle•
-
Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Shines with 98 all-purpose yards•
-
Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Shows burst in camp•
-
Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Signs with Broncos•
-
Khalfani Muhammad: Released by New England•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...