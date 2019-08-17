Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Not practicing
Muhammad (undisclosed) did not participate in practice Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
It's unclear whether Muhammad will be available for the team's third preseason game Monday against the 49ers, but more information regarding his status should arrive closer to the contest.
