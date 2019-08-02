Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Shines with 74 total yards
Muhammad rushed seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown, brought in four of five targets for 24 yards and added one kickoff return for 24 yards in the Broncos' 14-10 preseason win over the Falcons on Thursday.
Muhammad has reportedly been making a strong impression in camp, so his ability to immediately transfer that over to preseason is certainly a notable feat for the 2017 seventh-round pick. Muhammad ended up leading the Broncos in both rushing and receiving yards, while also pacing the squad in receptions. Muhammad's ability to play special teams naturally ups his chances of securing a roster spot, but he still faces a formidable challenge, especially after the signing of veteran Theo Riddick on Thursday.
