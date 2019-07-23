Though he faces an uphill battle to make the roster, Muhammad has impressed in camp, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 the Fan reports.

Muhammad has bounced around a bit since being drafted in the seventh round by the Titans in 2017 and has yet to record a touch in the NFL. Though the Broncos have a couple of talented young backs and Muhammad -- at 175 pounds -- is even smaller than Phillip Lindsay, the Cal product boasts 4.34-forty speed and amassed 2,644 yards from scrimmage in college. As Lammey notes, a quick burst in the backfield alone is likely not enough to unseat Devontae Booker or beat out fellow youngster Devontae Jackson. Emerging as a quality kick returner -- a spot in which he averaged over 22 yards per return in college -- could, however, make all the difference.