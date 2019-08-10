Muhammad lost four yards on three carries, gained 10 yards on two catches, and had a 24-yard kick return during Thursday's 22-14 loss to Seattle.

After being one of the stars of the Hall of Fame game, Muhammad struggled to find room against Seattle. The Broncos' top three backs seem to be Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, and Theo Riddick. It's possible that the team keeps a fourth -- mostly for special teams purposes. If that proves to be the case, Muhammad has less experience than Devontae Booker, but Muhammad has looked better in the preseason, with two returns for 48 yards as compared to Booker's single return for 12 yards.