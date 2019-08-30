Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Team-high rushing tally
Muhammad rushed 11 times for 70 yards and brought in one of three targets for six yards in the Broncos' 20-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday. He also fumbled once, but it was recovered by the offense.
Muhammad's final line appeared significantly more efficient than the one he'd generated during last Saturday's loss to the Rams, as a game-long 47-yard scamper significantly boosted his numbers. The 2017 seventh-round pick is battling Devontae Jackson for a possible No. 4 running back role, and with the latter also having performed well Thursday, it will be interesting to see which of the two garners a final roster spot.
More News
-
Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Garners 45 total yards in loss•
-
Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Not practicing•
-
Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Takes step back in Seattle•
-
Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Shines with 98 all-purpose yards•
-
Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Shows burst in camp•
-
Broncos' Khalfani Muhammad: Signs with Broncos•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...