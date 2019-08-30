Muhammad rushed 11 times for 70 yards and brought in one of three targets for six yards in the Broncos' 20-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday. He also fumbled once, but it was recovered by the offense.

Muhammad's final line appeared significantly more efficient than the one he'd generated during last Saturday's loss to the Rams, as a game-long 47-yard scamper significantly boosted his numbers. The 2017 seventh-round pick is battling Devontae Jackson for a possible No. 4 running back role, and with the latter also having performed well Thursday, it will be interesting to see which of the two garners a final roster spot.