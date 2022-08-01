Hamler (knee) has passed his physical and has been cleared to return to practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

With that, the wideout -- who suffered season-ending ACL and hip injuries in Week 3 of the 2021 season -- has come off the active/PUP list and will now look to cement his role in a Denver wide receiver corps that is led by Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. In that context the team can afford to work Hamler back into the mix, but if injuries hit any of the top trio, the speedy 2020 second-rounder's ability to stretch the field could be an asset to the Broncos offense, which is now helmed by QB Russell Wilson.