GM George Paton relayed Friday that Hamler is "well ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn left ACL, The Athletic's Nick Kosmider reports.

The report adds that Hamler, who sustained his injury back on Sept. 26, has progressed to the point that he was able to run routes and catch passes from Denver's new QB Russell Wilson last month. While it remains to be seen when Hamler will be able to practice without restriction, the 2020 second-rounder noted "I expect myself to be ready before the season." Given that the Broncos also roster Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, there's not a clear path for a high volume or targets for Hamler as the 2022 campaign approaches, but considering the team's major upgrade at quarterback, the 22-year-old speedster could carve out fantasy utility down the road if presented with added opportunities if/when injuries hit Denver's wideout corps.