Hamler (hamstring) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Hamler was spotted stretching at the early portion of practice, and an official word on his activity level will come when the Broncos' first injury report is released Wednesday afternoon. It seems likely that the rookie second-round pick's hamstring injury will restrict his reps and lead to a 'limited' designation, but that would nonetheless represent a tangible step in the right direction. Hamler will look to continue ramping up his workload with an eye on retaking the field versus the Chiefs on Sunday.