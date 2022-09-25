Hamler (knee/hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

As is fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder), so it remains to be seen what kind of workload Hamler might see in his return to the mix after being sidelined Week 2 for maintenance purposes. For now, the 2020 second-rounder is behind Courtland Sutton and Jeudy on the Broncos' wideout depth chart, but if Hamler is able to gain chemistry with new franchise signal-caller Russell Wilson as the season progresses, his ability to stretch the field could prove to be a useful asset in Denver's passing game.