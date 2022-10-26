Hamler caught one of four targets for four yards and carried the ball once for 14 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets.

Hamler had another underwhelming outing for fantasy purposes, as quarterback Brett Rypien struggled to get the passing game going despite attempting 46 passes in the contest. Denver's offense has struggled to sustain long drives and put points on the board this season with Russell Wilson (hamstring), and Sunday was no different with a new signal caller at the helm. Hamler's four targets were his most of the season, but it's difficult to trust that his production will begin to climb substantially unless the offense starts to find its rhythm. With no signs of that at the moment, the 23-year-old wideout should remain off the fantasy radar. Wilson is trending toward a return in Week 8, so maybe he can provide a much needed spark when the Broncos take on the Jaguars in London. However, it's more likely that Hamler fails to find success outside of a big play or two, making him a risky start as Denver's No. 3 receiver.