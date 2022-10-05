Hamler caught his only target for 55 yards in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders.

Hamler's only catch came with just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter as the Broncos tried to mount a comeback against the Raiders. The 55-yard completion to the wideout was Russell Wilson's longest of the day and set up the quarterback's three-yard rushing touchdown on they very next play to make it a one-score game. Hamler demonstrated his impressive speed on the play, but his athletic ability wasn't enough to earn him more than four snaps in the game. The 23-year-old played well behind fellow receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Kendall Hinton. Hamler's lack on involvement in Denver's offense is a concerning trend for anyone hoping that the speedster could carve out a significant role in the passing game. As the offense continues to grow together, it's possible Hamler could become more involved in the Broncos' offense. With that said, the veteran will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos host the Colts in Week 5.