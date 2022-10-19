Hamler caught two of three targets for 44 yards in Monday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Hamler's best moment in the contest came on a 47-yard grab with time winding down in the second quarter that eventually set up a field goal to give the Broncos a 13-10 lead at halftime. The speedy wideout has great potential as a playmaker, but Denver's offensive struggles so far this season have limited his opportunities thus far. Once one of the league's best deep ball throwers, quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) has struggled to connect downfield with his receivers consistently. Until the Broncos' can sustain success on offense, Hamler should remain off the fantasy radar as the team's No. 3 receiver. The Broncos will host the Jets in Week 7.