Hamler failed to reel in his lone target in Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Hamler was on the field for regular season action for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 last year, but he was unable to get anything going on a day that the Broncos' offense struggled mightily. The speedy wideout was in on 61 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which should bode well for his potential if this trend continues and the offense begins to gel as the season goes on. Hamler will look to improve his upon his 2022 debut when the Broncos host the Texans in Week 2.