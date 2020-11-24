Hamler caught four of six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Dolphins.

After three straight weeks of playing more than 75 percent of the snaps on offense, Hamler curiously logged just 58 percent of the snaps in Sunday's win. His decrease in usage was likely related to Drew Lock's protection as he played through a rib injury because the Broncos opted for more two tight-end sets than usual. The rookie second-round pick still managed to put up a decent day despite the limited usage. He now has 14 receptions for 140 yards through the last three games.