Hamler caught two of three targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 32-27 win against Carolina.

Hamler wasn't a high-volume target within the Broncos' passing attack Sunday, but he cashed in on limited opportunity by notching two second-half touchdowns of 37-plus yards. The Penn State product had been seldom capable of finding the end zone coming into Week 14, tallying just one TD over the first 10 appearances of his NFL career. Given Hamler's game-breaking speed, Drew Lock's willingness to throw deep balls could provide for a seamless match if the two can continue to build chemistry over time.