Hamler (hamstring) could be out for a month, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The hamstring injury was first reported Wednesday, with coach Vic Fangio saying Hamler would be sidelined for a couple of weeks. An unnamed source is now hinting at a longer absence, which might jeopardize the rookie's availability for Week 1 against the Titans. Even if he makes it back for the opener, Hamler may have missed out on his chance to enter the season with a top-three role. The Broncos also have Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton competing for snaps behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.