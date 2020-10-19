Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Hamler (hamstring) could return for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hamler's hamstring kept him out of the season opener and the Week 6 win over the Patriots, but there's a chance he could return to the lineup this Sunday. If he's able to shake off the injury in time, the rookie second-rounder likely will line up as the No. 3 wideout behind Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy, and he could be pushed further down the pecking order if tight end Noah Fant (ankle) also returns. We'll have a better idea of Hamler's status when practices start up Wednesday, and the speedy wideout is worth keeping an eye on with the Broncos' target shares still ambiguous.