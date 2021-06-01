Hamler was limited in practice on Tuesday due to a "tweaked hamstring" according to coach Vic Fangio, via Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.

The injury doesn't sound like anything serious according to coach Fangio, but the team just wants to be cautious with their second-year wide receiver. Hamler will likely continue to be limited over the next week or so until his hamstring fully recovers. The former Penn State standout will look to breakout after catching 30 of 56 targets for 381 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.