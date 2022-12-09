Hamler (hamstring) won't play again during the 2022 season after he was placed on injured reserve last week due to a setback experienced in practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Hamler said the setback in question occurred in the Broncos' Nov. 30 practice, when he slipped awkwardly while running on indoor turf. Prior to aggravating the hamstring injury, Hamler had missed the Broncos' previous three games. After having most of his 2021 campaign wiped out by an ACL tear, Hamler managed to play in seven games in 2022, finishing with a 7-165-0 receiving line on 14 targets. Though he won't make it back for Denver's final five games, Hamler is expected to have a healthy and productive offseason as he heads into the last year of his rookie contract in 2023.