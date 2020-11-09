Hamler secured six of 10 targets for 75 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons. He also registered a 15-yard rush on his lone carry.

Hamler eclipsed his previous career high in targets by three, also doubling his pre-existing best of three receptions during Sunday's defeat. Though Tim Patrick did score one of two wide receiver TDs while nearly equaling Hamler with nine targets of his own, the rookie proved to be significantly more explosive with his 12.5 yards-per-catch average. Hamler and Patrick fit in as the second and third options at WR behind Jerry Jeudy heading into the Broncos Week 10 matchup against the Raiders' 25th-ranked pass defense.