Hamler (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

It's a bit surprising Hamler didn't receive a doubtful designation considering coach Vic Fangio suggested the rookie wideout was less likely to play than teammate Courtland Sutton (shoulder), but regardless of the specific designation it's hard to imagine the Broncos will really press the issue with their 2020 third-round pick. Expect the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton to shoulder the majority of the pass-catching snaps in the event Hamler, or Sutton, is unable to play Monday.