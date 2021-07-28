Hamler left Wednesday's practice early with an apparent minor injury, but coach Vic Fangio said he isn't worried, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

It's worth noting even if Fangio isn't concerned, given that Hamler is a speed-dependent wide receiver who battled hamstring injuries for much of his rookie season. He also missed June minicamp with a hamstring issue, but was then declared healthy for the start of training camp. With Courtland Sutton back from an ACL tear and Jerry Jeudy coming off a strong finish to his rookie season, Hamler figures to compete with Tim Patrick for the No. 3 spot at wide receiver. Meanwhile, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will compete for the starting QB job.