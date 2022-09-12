Hamler (knee/hip) is expected to suit up for Sunday night's matchup against the Seahawks, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Hamler is officially listed as questionable for Monday Night Football, but it looks like the speedy third-year wideout is trending in the right direction for a Week 1 debut. Official confirmation of Hamler's status will come when Denver's inactives are released prior to Monday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff. The 23-year-old is 11 months removed from his left ACL injury.