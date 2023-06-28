Hamler (pectoral) told reporters Wednesday that he should be fully cleared by training camp, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Hamler, whose 2022 campaign was cut short by a hamstring issue, underwent surgery in March to repair a partially torn pectoral that he sustained while training on his own at the beginning of the offseason. He was expected to miss 4-to-6 months while rehabbing, but it appears he's progressing ahead of schedule. When healthy, Hamler will compete with Marvin Mims for a depth role behind Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.