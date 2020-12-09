Hamler caught two of his five targets for 16 yards, adding two rushes for 13 yards during Sunday night's 22-16 loss to Kansas City.

Not including the Kendall Hinton experiment Week 12 against New Orleans, Kamler has posted multiple receptions in each of his six outings since Oct. 25. Drops continue to be an issue, however, as the second-round rookie has already posted six on the 2020 campaign. Hamler's third-down drop near midfield with 6:13 to go in the fourth quarter hurt Denver dearly, as the Broncos only received possession once more, ultimately proving unable to score given 64 seconds and no timeouts from the team's own 25-yard line. Hamler stands with 27 receptions, 291 yards and a touchdown on the season, as the Broncos travel to Carolina in Week 14.