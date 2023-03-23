Hamler recently underwent surgery to repair a partially torn pectoral that he sustained while training on his own, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that Hamler's recovery timeline is in the four-to-six month range, a scenario that gives the wideout a chance to be ready as soon as the start of training camp in late July. Hamler's 2022 season was cut short by a hamstring issue that landed him on IR and now the 2020 second-rounder will have to move past his latest injury setback in order to compete for a role in 2023 in a Denver wideout corps that also includes fellow returnees Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick (knee). In seven games last season, Hamler was limited to seven catches for 165 yards.