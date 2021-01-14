Hamler caught 30 of 56 passes for 381 yards for three touchdowns during the 2020 campaign. He added 40 yards on nine carries.

Hamler was the second receiver the Broncos selected in the 2020 draft, but arguably had some bigger moments than first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. Hamler caught the last-second game-winner against the Chargers and went deep twice against the Panthers. Though his highs were at times higher than Jeudy's, his lows were lower. Despite the flack Jeudy caught (or didn't catch) with his drop issues in 2020, Hamler actually had the higher drop percentage. His 12.5% drop rate was third worst in the league. He also struggled with a hamstring injury early in the year and missed most of the final two games of the season with a concussion. Hamler probably got more action than the team expected heading into the season with Courtland Sutton going down early with an ACL tear. Look for him to better find is groove in 2021.