Hamler (hamstring) didn't participate in June minicamp, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The hamstring injury was first reported June 1 and apparently lingered through mid-June, at the very least. It wouldn't normally be a big concern at this time of year, but Hamler previously saw his rookie season marred by hamstring issues, missing part of training camp as well as Weeks 1 and 4 of the regular season. He and Tim Patrick (hamstring) figure to compete for WR snaps behind Courtland Sutton (knee) and Jerry Jeudy.