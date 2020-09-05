Coach John Elway said Saturday that Hamler (hamstring) is not a candidate for IR, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

"Hopefully [Hamler] starts running around this week," Elway added. The Broncos would be able to activate Hamler from IR after a minimum of three weeks, as long as his placement occurs Monday or later, so the fact that such a move isn't being considered could be a hint that the rookie speedster isn't expected to be out that long. If Hamler were to miss Sept. 14's season-opener against the Titans, Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton would be candidates to handle the No. 3 receiver gig.