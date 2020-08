A hamstring injury will sideline Hamler for a "couple of weeks," according to coach Vic Fangio, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

While it's less than optimal that the second-rounder will miss a decent chunk of practice reps at this stage of an unprecedented offseason, it does sound like he should be back before Week 1. Once healthy, Hamler will compete for targets behind Denver's top wideouts, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.