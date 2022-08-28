Hamler (knee) brought in three of five targets for 18 yards in the Broncos' 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings on Saturday night.

Hamler saw the field for the first time since suffering an ACL tear in Week 3 of last season, and he was kept busy during his time in the game. Hamler's final target came midway through the second quarter, and the first three came on the first drive. Now seemingly back to full health, Hamler is set to open the season as the No. 3 wideout behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, beginning with a Week 1 Monday night road showdown against the Seahawks.