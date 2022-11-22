Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Hamler (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, and the Broncos are hopeful the wideout will be back this week, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hamler has missed back-to-back games due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 10 prep, but it appears the Broncos believe the third-year wideout could return in Week 12. He hasn't practiced since picking up the injury, so a limited participation Wednesday would be a good sign, though his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers likely won't be known until later in the week.