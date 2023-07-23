The Broncos placed Hamler (pectoral) on the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Hamler tore his pectoral ahead of the team's offseason workouts and was a limited participant during OTAs in May and June minicamp. It's unclear when he'll be available, but he's eligible to practice and/or play at any point during the preseason. When healthy, Hamler will compete for a spot in Denver's wideout corps that also features Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Marvin Mims.