Hamler caught four of 10 targets for 50 yards during Sunday's loss in Las Vegas.

Hamler kicked Denver's offense into gear in the closing minute of the first half, coming across the middle and turning up field for a 27-yard gain that helped put the Broncos in striking distance right before the half. Hamler was hampered by a hamstring injury through training camp and into the season and was averaging a respectable 4.5 targets per game in his first four outings of the year. The rookie out of Penn State has now been targeted 10 times in each of the last two weeks as his speed has sometimes been too much for the corners he often draws. The Broncos haven't yet been able to make Hamler a consistent deep threat, but his ability to take short passes and quickly head up field should be helpful against a Miami defense that is unlikely to let Denver's quarterback, whether it's Drew Lock (ribs) or Brett Rypien, sit too long in the pocket.