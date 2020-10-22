Hamler (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Hamler was unable to increase his activity level from Wednesday, but the Broncos are still seemingly encouraged with how he's progressed from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 4. According to DiLalla, head coach Vic Fangio said earlier Thursday that Hamler hasn't suffered any setbacks with the injury, leaving the door open for the rookie to return to the lineup Sunday against the Chiefs. The Broncos will decide whether Hamler carries a designation into the contest after Friday's practice concludes.