Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Hamler (knee) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports.
Hamler's limitations in the Broncos' first official Week 1 practice look to be a matter of caution while the third-year receiver makes his way back from the torn ACL he sustained just over 11 months ago. He was already reinstated from the PUP list Aug. 1 and played in the Broncos' preseason finale, with the team providing no indication that he's experienced any setbacks with his left knee. Hamler should upgrade to full participation by Friday or Saturday and should have a regular role for the Broncos in three-receiver sets during Monday's season opener in Seattle.