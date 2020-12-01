Hamler lost eight total yards on two carries during Sunday's 31-3 loss to New Orleans.

Hamler was not targeted in Sunday's contest as the Broncos attempted just nine passes with rookie wide receiver Kendall Hinton forced in at quarterback. The Broncos tried to utilize Hamler's elusiveness in the jet-sweep game, but New Orleans had little reason to bite without the threat of a pass. The good news for Hamler is that Drew Lock, who had connected with Hamler on 14 passes in the previous three weeks, will be back in the lineup Sunday night against the Chiefs. The bad news is that Hamler was limited to 34 total yards and fumbled twice during Week 7's snowy meeting.