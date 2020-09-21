Hamler caught three of seven targets for 48 yards and carried one time for nine yards during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Steelers.

Hamler finally made his NFL debut after recovering from a hamstring injury and finished tied for the team lead in targets. He made a couple of flashy plays, including a nifty nine-yard carry, but he struggled to get open at times against a talented Pittsburgh defense. Hamler saw plenty of looks from Jeff Driskel, who replaced Drew Lock (shoulder) early on, so he should be used similarly in next Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers.