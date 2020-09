Hamler (hamstring) is in pads for Tuesday's practice, but he's off to the side working with the rehab group, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

It's a small step forward for the rookie, who has been out of practice for the past two weeks and isn't a lock to be ready for the season opener. Even if he's active, Hamler won't necessarily have a big role, with the Broncos potentially using Tim Patrick or DaeSean Hamilton as the No. 3 receiver.