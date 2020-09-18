Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that he expects Hamler to play "some" during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hamler resumed practicing without limitations this week, but it looks like he may still be feeling residual effects from the hamstring injury that hampered him for nearly a month. It's also possible that despite now being back to full health, Hamler will need a bit of time to catch up after missing a substantial portion of training camp. In any case, considering that Hamler will also need to fight for targets behind Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant and potentially Courtland Sutton (shoulder), the rookie second-round pick won't be easy to trust in fantasy lineups during his NFL debut.