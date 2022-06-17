Hamler (knee) may be placed on the PUP list to begin training camp, Troy Renck of Denver7 ABC reports.

Hamler got in some work during the offseason program but mostly seems to have been held out of team drills at June minicamp. He's coming back from an ACL tear suffered in late September, with the timing giving him a decent chance to be ready for Week 1 even if he does start camp on the PUP list. The 2020 second-round pick projects as Denver's No. 4 receiver, behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy (groin) and Tim Patrick.